TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNW. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.72 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 271.66%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.