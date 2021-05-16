Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 180.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,459,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,146,162. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

