Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $218.64 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00009867 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $218.64 million and $17.80 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00089177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.25 or 0.00466387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00232994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004860 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.79 or 0.01165237 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,866,503 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

