Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,694,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,789,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $66.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

