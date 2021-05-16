Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $54.00 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

