Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,430 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

