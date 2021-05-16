Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 260 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,535 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.