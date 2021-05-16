Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,810 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Masco by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $64.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

