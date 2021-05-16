Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 500 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,828,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

