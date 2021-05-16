Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 510 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after buying an additional 666,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after buying an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after buying an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

