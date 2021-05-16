Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

