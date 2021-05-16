Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

About Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.