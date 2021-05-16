Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS TRIN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,294. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $746,000.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.