Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIN. Compass Point initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

