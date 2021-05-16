TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $332.65 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.73 or 0.01121933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00114208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065184 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,125,523,285 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

