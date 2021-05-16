Truist Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $168.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.94.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

