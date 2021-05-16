Truist Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $131.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Truist from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

