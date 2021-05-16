Truist Securities Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $85.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:ENV opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 988,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

