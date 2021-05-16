Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of TRQ opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

