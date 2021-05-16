U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Decreased by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 6.6% of United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 174,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 451,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $61.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.