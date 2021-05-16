Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $83.16 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

