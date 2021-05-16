Unido EP Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $106,868.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00091129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.42 or 0.00514863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00232726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004910 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.23 or 0.01189486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,632,514 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

