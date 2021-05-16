Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,880,430 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880,430 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 122,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 109,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 21,181,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,920,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

