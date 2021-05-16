Unigestion Holding SA Sells 206,963 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,963 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $207,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $255,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. 7,555,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,167,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of -589.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

