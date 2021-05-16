Unigestion Holding SA Sells 9,733 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $71,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.29. The stock had a trading volume of 636,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,397. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.54 and a 200 day moving average of $383.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

