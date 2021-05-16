Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $510,174.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Unistake has a market cap of $12.24 million and $510,174.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00512442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00231990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.28 or 0.01182867 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,567,126 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.