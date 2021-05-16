United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $216.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

