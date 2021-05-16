Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UBX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

