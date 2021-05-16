US Bancorp DE Acquires 895 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $33,871,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

