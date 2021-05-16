US Bancorp DE Increases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 386,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,013,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PROG by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in PROG by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRG. Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PRG stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

