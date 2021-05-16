US Bancorp DE Raises Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in KB Financial Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,330,000 after buying an additional 641,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,963,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

