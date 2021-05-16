US Bancorp DE Sells 175 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $122.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

