USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $14.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

