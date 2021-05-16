UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

UWMC opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

