VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

LON:EGY opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.65. The firm has a market cap of £104.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.71.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

