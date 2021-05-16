Valliance Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 800,000 HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. HH&L Acquisition comprises 100.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Valliance Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of HH&L Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:HHLA opened at $9.75 on Friday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

