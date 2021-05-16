Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Alta Advisers Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Alta Advisers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,265 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 21.3% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

