Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,762,000 after purchasing an additional 704,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,876,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 445,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.