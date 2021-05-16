Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

