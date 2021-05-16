Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Cut by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 288,748 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

