Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.52.

VNTR stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $484.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

