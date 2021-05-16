Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Venus Concept to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Venus Concept has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

