Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

VCYT traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. 1,047,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

