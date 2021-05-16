Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

VCEL opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,077,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,372 shares of company stock worth $5,955,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

