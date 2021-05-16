Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Shares of VRTX opened at $217.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

