Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.66

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1397798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSPR. DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $290,000.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

