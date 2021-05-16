Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 311,832 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $93,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

GILD opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

