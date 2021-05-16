Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 114,977 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $87,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $368.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.58 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.86 and a 200 day moving average of $290.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

