Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 295.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520,305 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of LPL Financial worth $98,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at $507,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,742 shares of company stock worth $24,900,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

