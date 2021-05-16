Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,998 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $96,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

